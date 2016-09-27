After Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump went head-to-head at Hofstra University, we're locking up four of their Long Island supporters in a room to see if they can work together to escape.
The two Democrats and two Republicans will have 60 minutes to get out of the themed "escape room" at Can You Escape? LI in Mineola.
Can they work across party lines to find clues, crack codes and solve puzzles before time runs out?
Will their political differences get in the way of their mission?

