WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, in an early Tuesday tweet, blamed the spread of illegal immigration on his predecessor and linked it to extreme violence, referencing the MS-13 street gang that local authorities said may have been responsible for last week’s quadruple homicide in Central Islip.

Though Trump did not directly mention the violence on Long Island, Attorney General Jeff Sessions did so in announcing a federal crackdown on transnational organized crime.

“Just a few days ago, law enforcement believes that members of MS-13 murdered four young men and dumped their bodies in a park on Long Island,” Sessions said, adding that the Department of Justice “has zero tolerance for gang violence.”

Trump earlier had tweeted, “The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S.,” he wrote. “We are removing them fast!”

Trump, as president-elect, was described in a Time magazine profile last December showing the Time reporter an edition of Newsday with a front page on MS-13 violence in Brentwood. “They come from Central America. They’re tougher than any people you’ve ever met,” he said at the time.

The bodies of four young men were found last Wednesday in a Central Islip park.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini last Thursday said the slayings were “a stark reminder that we are in the midst of a war.”

In a “Fox & Friends” interview that aired Tuesday morning, Trump said he had trust in Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to “run” efforts to remove violent or criminal residents who are in the country illegally.

The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S. We are removing them fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

“I’m talking about illegal immigrants that were here that caused tremendous crime that have murdered people, raped people; horrible things have happened,” the president said. “They are getting the hell out, or they are going to prison.”

A White House spokesman did not elaborate on the president’s tweet about MS-13, but he noted that transnational criminal organizations were the subject of an event hosted Tuesday by Sessions with FBI Director James Comey and federal law enforcement representatives.

Sessions sought ideas to follow through on an executive order signed by Trump seeking to dismantle cross-border organized crime.

After citing the recent murders on Long Island, Sessions warned: “If you are a gang member: We will find you. We will devastate your networks.”

MS-13, short for La Mara Salvatrucha, is composed primarily of immigrants from El Salvador and the street gang has been in the United States since at least the 1980s, originating in Los Angeles, according to the Department of Justice. Trump has said Obama is responsible for the proliferation of street gang violence linked to unaccompanied minors.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), in a Facebook post and in a morning email newsletter distributed to supporters, said the four murders — along with seven others in Brentwood and elsewhere since last September — “have shocked the conscience of Long Island.”

He said the Suffolk County police and FBI are doing everything possible to track down the assailants and urged that information be passed to the police via 800-220-TIPS.

“No one should have to live in terror, fearing that innocent family members, friends and neighbors will be butchered by this pack of MS-13 murderers,” King wrote.