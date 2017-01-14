Al Sharpton-led civil rights march held in Washington, D.C.: See photos
Thousands of civil rights activists protested in Washington on Saturday, less than a week before Inauguration Day.
The “We Shall Not Be Moved” march was organized by Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network.
The march to support minority rights was one of many planned protests for the week leading up to Donald Trump’s swearing-in. It came just hours after the president-elect slammed civil rights activist and longtime Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on Twitter, calling him “All talk, talk, talk – no actions or results.” The tweets were in response to Lewis’ assertion that Trump is not a “legitimate president.”
See photos from the protest below.
Civil rights activists participate in the We Shall Not Be Moved rally on Jan. 14, 2017, at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, fourth from right, and National Urban League president Marc Morial lead the We Shall Not Be Moved march on Jan. 14, 2017, at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.
Civil rights activists participate in the We Shall Not Be Moved march on Jan. 14, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the We Shall Not Be Moved rally on Jan. 14, 2017, at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.
Civil rights activists participate in the We Shall Not Be Moved rally on Jan. 14, 2017, at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.
The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the We Shall Not Be Moved rally on Jan. 14, 2017, at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.
Civil rights activists participate in the We Shall Not Be Moved rally on Jan. 14, 2017, at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, fourth from right, and National Urban League President Marc Morial lead the We Shall Not Be Moved march on Jan. 14, 2017, at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.
ADVERTISEMENT
Civil rights activists participate in the We Shall Not Be Moved rally on Jan. 14, 2017, at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.
The Rev. Al Sharpton and National Urban League President Marc Morial lead the We Shall Not Be Moved march on Jan. 14, 2017, at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.
Civil rights activists participate in the We Shall Not Be Moved rally on Jan. 14, 2017, at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.
Civil rights activists participate in the We Shall Not Be Moved rally on Jan. 14, 2017, at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.