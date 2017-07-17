PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A member of the New England mob who was convicted for his role in the shakedown of Rhode Island strip clubs for protection money has died. Alfred Scivola was 76.
Scivola’s obituary says he died Friday at Rhode Island Hospital. The Woodlawn Funeral Home in Cranston confirmed the death.
The cause of death was not disclosed, but when he was sentenced in 2012, his lawyer said Scivola had a pacemaker and respiratory problems.
Alfred Scivola, also known as “Chippy,” was released from prison in January 2015. He lived in Johnston.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta, three children, three stepchildren, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at Holy Ghost Church in Providence, followed by burial at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Cranston.
