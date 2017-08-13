WASHINGTON — Anthony Scaramucci returned Sunday to the national spotlight and defended the circumstances behind his ouster last month after only 10 days as White House communications director, while suggesting that West Wing rival Steve Bannon may also be on his way out.

“I think that there are elements inside of Washington, also inclusive in the White House, that are not necessarily abetting the president’s interests or his agenda,” the Manhasset financier said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“He has moved away from that sort of Bannon-bart nonsense,” Scaramucci added. “I think the president knows what he’s going to do with Steve Bannon.”

Scaramucci said he spoke this week with President Donald Trump, but would not elaborate.

Separately, Scaramucci said he believed Trump’s condemnation Saturday of hatred, bigotry and violence “on many sides” in reference to violent protests after white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, should have been more pointed.

“I think he needed to be much harsher as it related to the white supremacists,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci’s interview Sunday came two weeks after his firing. Before his ouster, Scaramucci had lambasted Bannon — a senior White House adviser on leave from his position as an executive of the alt-right Breitbart News Network — in a profanity-laden interview with a New Yorker reporter.

The White House did not immediately comment on Scaramucci’s suggestion about Bannon.

Scaramucci was fired soon after the New Yorker interview and as new Chief of Staff John Kelly took over.

Scaramucci had boasted that he reported directly to the president and not former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

When Kelly was sworn in, White House officials made it clear that all staff would report to Kelly.

“The odds were stacked against me in that job,” Scaramucci told “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos, adding that Trump wanted him in the post but “probably 200” others did not.

“I made an unforced error that made it easy to dismiss me,” he said of the New Yorker interview.

Scaramucci said the president can’t be told what to do, but said those around him should “give him direct advice” and “be blunt with him.”

The White House later Sunday issued a statement saying of Trump’s condemnation: “Of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, Neo-Nazi and all extremist groups.”

Scaramucci is scheduled to appear Monday night on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”