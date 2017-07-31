WASHINGTON — Anthony Scaramucci has been ousted as White House communications director, the White House confirmed Monday afternoon, marking the latest in a string of upheavals among President Donald Trump’s senior staff.

Scaramucci, a Manhasset financier whose ascension to communications director was accompanied by the departures of Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and senior press aide Michael Short, was pushed out at the request of the new Chief of Staff John Kelly, The New York Times first reported.

Kelly was sworn in Monday morning.

Scaramucci’s exit comes just 11 days after he announced with a colorful White House press briefing that he was joining the administration. It comes also before he had formally taken up the post of communications director.

The ouster was confirmed with a statement from the Office of the White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director,” the statement read. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Scaramucci last week gave an expletive-laden interview to The New Yorker disparaging Priebus and top Trump strategist Steve Bannon. Scaramucci had repeatedly noted he answered directly to Trump and not the chief of staff.

Kelly, former the secretary of homeland security, made clear to White House staff on Monday that he was in charge, The Times reported.

It was not immediately clear whether Scaramucci would remain in the West Wing in another capacity.

He did not immediately respond to requests for comment.