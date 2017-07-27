WASHINGTON — Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci laid bare Thursday morning the rift between President Donald Trump’s senior staff, suggesting in a live TV interview that Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is suspected of leaking to the press.

“If Reince wants to explain he’s not a leaker, let him do that,” Scaramucci said in a call to CNN’s “New Day.”

Scaramucci later in the morning told The Washington Post that Trump had directed him to give the interview to CNN.

Late Wednesday, Scaramucci tweeted — and then deleted — a post tagging Priebus and reading, “In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept.”

But such financial disclosure forms are publicly available and the Politico reporter who wrote about Scaramucci’s finances said she did not receive it via leak.

Scaramucci, a Manhasset financier named last week to lead the communications teams at the White House, overnight disputed that he was calling for a probe into Priebus by tagging him in the tweet.

“Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45,” Scaramucci tweeted.

Priebus has not yet responded.

On CNN Thursday morning, Scaramucci likened his relationship to Priebus as the one between biblical brothers Cain and Abel.

“When I said we were brothers from the podium, that’s because we’re rough on each other,” he said. “Some brothers are like Cain and Abel. Other brothers can fight with each other and get along. I don’t know if this is repairable or not. That will be up to the president.”

Cain ultimately kills Abel.