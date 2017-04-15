HARPURSVILLE, N.Y - Move over Beyonce, the announcement of April the Giraffe’s newborn calf may be the biggest baby news of the year.
April is a 15-year-old residing at Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York who captured worldwide attention during the end of her fourth pregnancy in recent weeks. Fans waited in anticipation for the arrival of her new bundle of joy and were captivated by the Animal Adventure Park’s Giraffe Cam, which watched her every movement and broadcast it live to an international audience. The park used Facebook to update users on how April was doing and held Q & A sessions to answer their questions.
The live cam of April's journey wasn’t without controversy, however. YouTube briefly removed the content after receiving complaints that the material was "sexually explicit" and involved nudity.
The park has set up a GoFundMe page to help support April and her brood and pay for their annual care.
Now that the newborn has finally arrived, the park says it will hold a baby-naming contest.
