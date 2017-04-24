Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 58° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NationNews

    Barack Obama, former president, in photos

    By Newsday.com staff April 24, 2017 1:09 PM

    See recent photos of former President Barack Obama.

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.