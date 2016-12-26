Best Joe Biden, Barack Obama memes
Social media has exploded with memes playing off the bromance and chemistry between President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden as they begin their exit from the White House.
From posting imaginary conversations about pranking President-elect Donald Trump by changing the Wi-Fi password to jokes about playing the "Imperial March" in the Oval Office, social media users who are sad to see "Uncle Joe" go are comedic relief.
Here are some of the best Joe Biden jokes making the rounds on the internet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.