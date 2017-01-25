Kalani and Jarani Dean are twins, but to some they might not even look like sisters.

Kalani has light skin and blue eyes, and Jarani has dark skin and brown eyes.

The rare set of twins were born in Quincy, Illinois, to a Caucasian mom and African-American father.

The two are fraternal twins, meaning each baby girl began as a separate fertilized egg and inherits a different combination of genes from mom and dad.

When parents are of different races, it's possible that the genes for skin color can differ between the pair.

“At first when they were born, I wanted to believe it but it's so rare I didn't think it'd happen to my twins!" their mother, Whitney Meyer, 25 told CNN.

“But in this family, we don’t see color,” Meyer told People. “Love is love.”

Together Meyer and Tomas Dean, 23, have a 7-year-old boy who reads to the girls every night.

"He’s so innocent, he doesn’t understand racial tensions, because to him it doesn’t matter, as it shouldn’t matter to anyone else," Meyer told People.

Meyer told People she lost 2-year-old Pravyn two years ago in a tragic drowning incident.

“It’s heartwarming, the response I’ve gotten to my biracial twins,” Meyer told People. “It restores my faith in humanity, at a time when I, when this country, really needs it.”