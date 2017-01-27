HIGHLIGHTS Vice President Mike Pence: ‘Life is winning in America’

WASHINGTON — Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators arrived Friday morning for the 44th annual March for Life event after long trips on church buses and nights sleeping on church floors to support President Donald Trump’s efforts to end or restrict abortion.

“Life is winning in America,” said Vice President Mike Pence, the keynote speaker who as Indiana’s governor signed some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws. “We’ve come to a historic moment in the cause of life.”

“The truth is being told and compassion is overcoming convenience, and hope is defeating despair,” Pence said. “Be assured, we will not grow weary.”

Trump senior counsel, Kellyanne Conway, also spoke, giving the March for Life its highest ranking speakers in its 44 years.

“This is a time of incredible promise for the pro-life, pro-adoption movement,” she said. She said Trump and Pence “work just steps away ... and as they sit there, they stand with you.”

No estimates of crowd size were immediately available. But the annual march appeared to draw fewer than the Women’s March last Saturday that attracted more than 500,000 people to Washington to protest Trump’s agenda.

Protecting abortion rights was a major issue for Women’s March demonstrators.

The March for Life also lacked the anger and outrage evident at the Women’s March, or the isolated violence of the anti-Trump protests the day before on Inauguration Day.

Trump, who disputes the size of the Women’s March, had predicted the March for Life would attract as many as 600,000 people.

“We’re here to speak for the unborn and plead for their lives,” Mary Hale, 60, of Sterling, Mich., who chaperoned a 12-hour youth bus trip.

Hale, a retired computer programmer, and others at the demonstration said they were excited by the new president’s support. Trump has promised to overturn the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade that made abortion legal nationwide.

“It is a lot of hardship, but we offer that up to the babies,” Anna Stanczak, 18, of Sterling, said of the trip to Washington.

Trump has promised to make his pending appointment to the Supreme Court a jurist who will oppose Roe v. Wade. That appointee will replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last year. Trump could also get at least one more appointment to the court that is now divided 4-4 among liberals and conservatives.

Yet the reality of popular opinion and strong abortion-rights blocs in Congress mean the effort isn’t going to be easy, and outlawing abortion in most states may be impossible, experts said.

“At least in the short term, I do not think that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade or Planned Parenthood v. Casey,” said Kyle C. Kopko, associate professor of political science and director of Pre-Law Programs at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania.

In the 1992 Planned Parenthood case, the Supreme Court affirmed its Roe v. Wade decision in a 5-4 vote.

“It is possible that in the coming years the Supreme Court could chip away at the Roe/Casey precedent, but I would be surprised if the court outright reversed these decisions,” Kopko said.

Linda Greenhouse, a lecturer on law and distinguished journalist in residence at Yale Law School who has written extensively about the court and abortion, agrees.

“The court didn’t have the votes to overturn Roe when Scalia was alive, so this Trump appointment won’t make a difference on that score,” she said in an interview.

“The important thing to realize, however, is that the right to abortion can be whittled away to nearly nothing without a formal repudiation of Roe v. Wade,” Greenhouse said.

But many demonstrators said Friday they hoped to make strides over the next four years even if Roe v. Wade stands.

“I want an end to all abortions, but we’ll take what we can for now and keep on pushing,” Stanczak said.

In New York, state laws guaranteeing the right to abortion were among the nation’s strongest before Roe. But New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman said “shamefully inadequate” state statutes need to be updated to match provisions of federal law, including those that allow for late-term abortions.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan told Newsday as he mixed with demonstrators, “New York is a tougher case, isn’t it? There really is a strong abortion bloc and its well-oiled. They seem to have Albany and they seem to have the media.”

But Dolan said he saw hope for fighting expansion of abortion and increasing access to adoption.