WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was scheduled Monday to host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House.
The liberal leader and free-trader to the north has made it a point to emphasize Canada’s embrace of refugees and immigrants and stress its inclusiveness, especially in light of Trump’s travel ban.
“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada,” Trudeau tweeted after Trump signed an executive order that, in part, temporarily barred refugees from entry into the United States.
A federal appeals court last week upheld temporary suspension of the travel ban.
Trudeau has personally welcomed Syrian refugees.
Trump has banned them indefinitely and said he believes citizens of the six other Muslim-majority countries he sought to impose stronger vetting on could pose a terror risk to the United States.
Aside from differing views on refugees, the two may have much to discuss on the economic front. Canada exports much of its goods to the United States.
Trump and Trudeau’s events Monday include a roundtable discussion with women entrepreneurs and business leaders.
