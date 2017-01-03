WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Schumer will vow to hold the Republican majority in Congress and President-elect Donald Trump “accountable” to the American people and the law in his first speech as Senate minority leader on Tuesday, according to excerpts of his remarks.

Schumer, the New York Democrat who leads the 48-member Democratic caucus, will outline the approach his minority party will take as the Republican-controlled Congress and White House begin to roll back much of President Barack Obama’s eight years of work.

“It is not our job to be a rubber stamp. It is our job to do what’s best for the American people, the middle class and those struggling to get there,” Schumer will say, according to excerpts his office released.

“If the president elect proposes legislation that achieves that — on issues like infrastructure, trade, and closing the carried interest loophole, for instance — we will work in good faith to perfect and, potentially, enact it,” according to the prepared remarks. “When he doesn’t, we will resist.

“But what we will always do is hold the president-elect and his Republican colleagues in Congress accountable.”

Schumer will directly address Trump in the speech, saying, “Many Americans are afraid, Mr. President-elect, that instead of rolling up your sleeves and forging serious policies . . . that, for you, Twitter suffices.”

Schumer will add, “There’s nothing wrong with using Twitter to speak to the American people. It’s a good use of modern technology. But these issues are complex and demand both careful consideration and action. We cannot tweet them away.”

And Schumer will appeal to Trump to keep his campaign promises to the working class voters he courted during his campaign.

“Donald Trump ran against the establishments of both parties,” Schumer will say. “But since the election, he seems to have forgotten that. Too many of his cabinet picks support the same, hard-right, doctrinaire positions that many in the Republican Party have held for years,” policies that the American people have repeatedly rejected.

The issues Schumer will highlight include holding Republicans and Trump accountable for creating jobs, raising incomes, growing the economy, lowering the trade deficit, protecting voting rights and civil rights, and maintaining a commitment to veterans and troops and their families.

The Senate caucus led by Schumer is in the position of being able to be the most significant brake against the Republican agenda, which begins Tuesday with House rules that lay the groundwork for repealing the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

That’s because the House is run by majority rule. But in the Senate, Democrats still have leverage because it operates through senatorial privilege, unanimous consent and with a filibuster that a minority party can use to force a 60-vote majority to move legislation and confirm Supreme Court nominees.

“The Senate has a rich, bipartisan tradition of being a constitutional check on presidents of both parties,” Schumer will say, according to excerpts. “Many in this body have long observed that in America, we are a nation of laws, not men. That sacred constitutional duty of holding the president accountable to the law must continue. Democrats will make sure of it.”