WASHINGTON — Donald Trump salvaged his campaign in Sunday’s debate after the release of his taped vulgar comments about women drove Republicans to defect, but he did little to win over voters beyond his base of supporters, commentators said Monday morning.

Hillary Clinton held her own but at times appeared to be on the defensive in what most pundits called the harshest presidential debate in memory, filled with unprecedented discussions of lewd talk and accusations of rape by a former president.

Trump’s vice presidential pick Mike Pence told Fox News that Trump “stepped up” during the debate: “He showed humility. He showed strength. He expressed genuine contrition for the words he had used” in the video. He later told CNN that he never considered dropping off Trump’s ticket. He said: “It’s the greatest honor of my life.”

“He saved his campaign to fight another day,” said Joe Scarborough, host of Morning Joe on MSNBC. That sentiment was expressed by most morning-show hosts.

Unlike after the last debate, Trump did not call into any morning news show Monday. He and his rival for the White House left the spinning of the outcome of the town hall at Washington University in St. Louis to Republican and Democratic surrogates.

“Hillary came to this debate to talk about the issues,” said Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook on NBC. “Donald Trump came to try to rescue his spiraling campaign.”

Citing Trump’s description of his comments about women taped a decade ago as “locker room talk,” Mook said, “Unfortunately he doubled down on his nonapology for what he said.”

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, appearing on CBS said, “We’re just so pleased with Mr. Trump and the debate last night. It was a masterful performance. He took it to Hillary.”

Conway defended Trump’s apology. “He said, ‘I was embarrassed. I apologized,’” she said. “Then he talked about the difference between words and actions.”

Democrats also raised alarms about Trump’s declaration at the debate that if he’s elected president he will instruct his attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton for her emails, and said he’d put her in jail.

“I would say it’s chilling that Donald Trump thinks the presidency is like some banana republic dictatorship where you can lock up your political opponents,” Mook said on CBS This Morning. “The career staff at the Justice Department, and again, this is just Donald Trump trying to intimidate Hillary, bully Hillary, and change the debate from anything but himself. I think he should apologize.”

Conway dismissed that characterization.

“That was a quip,” she said, after “she made a snide comment to him.”

Conway added that Trump’s call for a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton was “channeling” the frustrations of many voters who wonder “how can she not have faced any penalty” for her use of a private email server and the destruction of 33,000 emails.

Trump brought three women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual assaulting them years ago to the debate, and charged that Hillary Clinton attacked and vilified them in defense of her husband.

Mook called that invitation “a stunt.” He added, “These accusations have been debunked. The fact-checkers have weighed in very clearly.”

