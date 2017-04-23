WASHINGTON — Congress returns to work Monday with one top priority: avoiding a government shutdown by passing a spending bill by the end of the week, a task complicated by competing demands to fund the border wall and the health law.

With his Republican Party controlling the House and Senate, President Donald Trump will be facing one of his biggest tests as president and a negotiator as he marks his first 100 days in office by trying to reach an agreement with Democrats to fund the government and some of his priorities.

“I think we’re in good shape,” Trump said Friday, expressing optimism that he would succeed in cutting a deal with Democrats on legislation to keep the government open until the next fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Lawmakers don’t have much time to act and it may not be in the interest of either side to allow a partial shutdown of the government, said Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford).

The Senate comes back Monday evening and the House on Tuesday, giving lawmakers just four days to close the deal and approve the $1 trillion-plus spending bill, unless they pass a short-term funding bill to buy more time.

The key sticking point that has emerged is over the top priorities of each side — Trump’s demand for money for construction of the southern border wall and Democrats’ insistence that Congress must fund health insurers to keep the Affordable Care Act afloat.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, appearing on Bloomberg TV Friday, said he offered to include in the spending bill $1 for health insurance subsidies wanted by Democrats for every $1 for the border wall wanted by Trump and other Republicans.

“We’ve made it very clear that we want border wall funding, we want greater latitude to deny federal grants to sanctuary cities, we want hiring of immigration agents, and we want $30 billion to infuse the military budget,” said Trump spokesman Sean Spicer on Friday.

“Those are our priorities,” Spicer said. “We’ll continue to negotiate and work with the leadership. But no one wants a shutdown. We want to keep it going.”

Mulvaney’s position was a “complete nonstarter,” said Matt House, spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who leads the 48-member Democratic caucus, whose votes will be needed by Trump to pass any spending measure.

“The U.S. government is supposed to take care of its citizens and, according to the president, Mexico is supposed to pay for the wall,” House said in a statement. “If the administration would drop their 11th-hour demand for a wall that Democrats, and a good number of Republicans oppose, congressional leaders could quickly reach a deal.”

Complicating matters, Trump also pushed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to pass a new version of a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. But late Friday Trump said it “doesn’t matter” if that doesn’t happen this week.

Mulvaney said he sees the negotiation over the deal he has proposed between the Republicans and the Democratic minority as an indicator of future relations.

“If Democrats come back to us and say, ‘We can’t do that but we can do this,’ that’s a really, really good sign not only in the short term but in the long term,” Mulvaney said. “If they simply walk away and choose not participate in the discussions, that’s a bad sign not only in the short term but for the next several years.”