MENOMONIE, Wis. - A Wisconsin police officer who stopped a speeding college student who was late for a presentation ended up tying his necktie for him.

WBAY-TV reports the Menomonie Police Department posted dash cam video of the Nov. 30 traffic stop exchange on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The video shows Officer Martin Folczyk pulling up behind the University of Wisconsin-Stout student in a parking lot. The student explained he was speeding because he was late to give a presentation and was trying to find a friend who could tie his necktie.

Folczyk asked for the tie and made a knot for the student. He even adjusted it after the student put it on.

The officer sent the student on his way with a warning to slow down.