WASHINGTON - Democrat Cory Booker says his Senate colleague Jeff Sessions has at times exhibited hostility toward civil rights.
Booker is taking the highly unusual step of testifying against President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general on the second day of Sessions' confirmation hearings.
The New Jersey senator said an attorney general "must bring hope and healing to the country and this demands a more courageous effort that Sen. Sessions demonstrates."
Booker added the Alabama Republican's opposition to reform of the criminal justice system, among other issues.
Sessions was rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1986 for a judgeship amid accusations that he called a black attorney "boy" — which he denied — and the NAACP and ACLU "un-American."
Sessions called those accusations "damnably false."
