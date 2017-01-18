President-elect Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo met at Trump Tower Wednesday morning, where Cuomo made his pitch for federal infrastructure dollars for state projects and voiced concerns about the ongoing efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“Many of the issues that are being discussed in Washington would have a profound effect on New York. Not just New York, but all big states across the country,” Cuomo told reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower after the meeting. “I wanted to make sure that he was aware of the impact on places like New York.”

Cuomo said he told Trump, New York is “ready to build” and needs the federal government to back massive infrastructure projects including upgrades to LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports.

“If he wants to put some federal money to use and put federal money to use quickly, this is the state to do it,” Cuomo told reporters.

The governor, who has been critical of Trump’s plans to repeal the Obama administration’s health care plan, said he wanted to give Trump the state’s “perspective” on the possible implications of such a repeal. The Cuomo administration has projected eliminating the Affordable Care Act would cost the state $3.7 billion, and would put 2.7 million New Yorkers at risk of losing health care coverage.

“That’s three million families,” Cuomo said. “It would have a dramatic impact on the state.”

Asked about Trump’s reaction, Cuomo replied: “He’s a New Yorker, and my sense is that he understood exactly what I was saying, and the magnitude of what I was saying. Three million uninsured people would be a problem.”

Cuomo, who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Clinton administration, said he also spoke to Trump about addressing “record” high homelessness in New York City.

The governor, who campaigned on behalf of Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton last year, said he did not plan to attend Trump’s inauguration in Washington D.C., because “I get paid to work in New York, and I’ll be working in New York.

Both Trump and Cuomo were born in Queens. Asked by a reporter if their conversation was “adversarial” or just “two Queens boys chewing the fat,” Cuomo said it was not adversarial.

“I don’t know about two Queens boys chewing the fat . . . we may be two people with Queens accents but we never chewed the fat,” Cuomo said.