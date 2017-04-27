KINGSTON, N.Y. - Jury deliberations have begun in the New York murder trial of the sister of a sex worker whose disappearance led to the discovery of 10 sets of human remains strewn along a Long Island beach.
An Ulster County jury deliberated briefly Wednesday in the second-degree murder trial of 28-year-old Sarra Gilbert. Prosecutors say she stabbed her 52-year-old mother, Mari, more than 200 times and bashed her head with a fire extinguisher inside the mother's Catskills home last July.
Deliberations are scheduled to resume Thursday morning.
Shannan Gilbert, Mari's daughter and Sarra's sister, vanished in May 2010 after fleeing a client on a Long Island beach.
The search for the missing woman led to the discovery of 10 sets of human remains on Gilgo Beach. Police believe the 10 were victims of a serial killer but Shannan Gilbert accidentally drowned.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.