The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

House and Senate Democrats are protesting President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

The lawmakers have gathered at the Supreme Court, across from the Capitol, to express their opposition to the order temporarily banning travel from specific Muslim-majority countries.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says what Trump did "is not constitutional, to many of us, it's immoral."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling the order "evil" and says it goes against what the nation stands for.

The lawmakers are holding up candles.

___

4:20 p.m.

Senate Republicans have blocked a Democratic effort to overturn President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily suspending all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York sought a vote Monday on legislation reversing the order. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas objected.

Republicans have expressed support for the vetting, but have questioned the rollout of the order. Chaos and confusion ensued in airports as officials initially barred permanent U.S. residents with "green cards" from re-entering the country, then said they would be allow to enter.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California called the order "unnecessary, unconstitutional and un-American."

Late Saturday, a federal judge in New York issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from the nations subject to Trump's ban.

___

3:30 p.m.

The top Democrat in the Senate says the Trump administration's implementation of the executive order on immigration "raises serious doubts" about its competence.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is criticizing the order that temporarily suspended all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days, and he is vowing to reverse it. He calls it counterproductive, dangerous and un-American.

The order sowed chaos and confusion at airports as officials initially barred permanent U.S. residents with "green cards" from re-entering the country, then said they would be allow to enter.

Late Saturday, a federal judge in New York issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from the seven majority-Muslim nations subject to Trump's travel ban.