Each Groundhog Day, people turn their attention to the holiday's signature rodents, who predict whether there will be six more weeks of winter or if spring will arrive early.

The custom, which dates back to the 19th century, says that if a groundhog sees its shadow it means winter will continue. If it doesn’t, it means spring is on the way.

The nation’s most notable groundhog, Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil, emerged from his burrow at Gobbler's Knob early Thursday to proclaim to the crowd that he did see his shadow, signaling a longer winter.

While Phil’s ceremonial unveiling is made out to be a big reveal, the Groundhog Club Inner Circle, the group that stages the event, actually makes his “prediction” in advance.

Phil is also just one of many groundhogs who act as meteorologists every Feb. 2. Local groundhogs provide weather forecasts as well, including Holtsville Hal, Malverne Mel and Staten Island Chuck.

Holtsville Hal was the only local groundhog that agreed with Phil's prognostication that winter would be sticking around for another six weeks.

Malverne Mel and Staten Island Chuck both predicted an early spring.

Spring officially starts on Monday, March 20, this year.