WASHINGTON

Donald Trump, who for years has publicly questioned President Barack Obama’s citizenship and led the push for the commander-in-chief to release his birth certificate, walked back from his long-standing position on Friday.

The Republican presidential candidate, declared in a speech before supporters here: “President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period. Now we all want to get back to making America strong and great again.”

Trump delivered the terse statement, after listening to military supporters praise him for an hour.

Trump left the event at his new Trump International Hotel here without responding to questions shouted by reporters asking why he had waited so long to concede Obama was in fact a U.S. citizen.

Beginning in 2011, Trump as the de-facto leader of the so-called “birther movement” made frequent television appearances questioning whether Obama was born in the United States, and demanded the president release his birth certificate.

“I would like to have him show his birth certificate, and can I be honest with you, I hope he can,” Trump said in an April 2011 interview on NBC’s Today Show. “Because if he can’t, if he can’t, if he wasn’t born in this country, which is a real possibility . . . then he has pulled one of the great cons in the history of politics.”

Obama, who was born Aug. 4, 1961, in Honolulu, Hawaii, released his birth certificate months later at a White House news conference. Obama said he was doing so because, “we’re not going to be able to solve our problems if we get distracted by sideshows and carnival barkers.”

Trump has been asked repeatedly in interviews recently whether he continued to believe Obama was not a U.S. citizen, after his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said on CNN last week that he no longer questioned the president’s citizenship. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a Trump supporter, repeated the talking point in recent TV interviews.

On Thursday night, Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller issued a statement saying Trump “believes that President Obama was born in the United States.” Miller lauded Trump for “successfully compelling President Obama to release his birth certificate” in 2011.

Trump on Friday accused Clinton of starting the birther movement during her 2008 Democratic primary campaign. When Trump made a similar assertion last year, the fact checking website PolitiFact called it false, saying there was, “no direct tie to Clinton or her 2008 campaign.”

Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook released a statement shortly after the Trump event, calling it “appalling to watch.”

“Trump’s actions today were disgraceful,” Mook said.

“After five years of pushing a racist conspiracy theory into the mainstream, it was appalling to watch Trump appoint himself the judge of whether the President of the United States is American,” Mook said. “ This sickening display shows more than ever why Donald Trump is totally unfit to be president.”

Clinton, who also was in Washington campaigning Friday morning, criticized Trump in remarks before The Black Women’s Agenda conference.

“We know who Donald is,” Clinton said. “For five years, he has led the birther movement to delegitimize our first black president. His campaign was founded on this outrageous lie. There is no erasing it in history.”

With Emily Ngo