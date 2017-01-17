President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday fired back against recent national polls showing him to be the least popular incoming president in decades, calling the surveys “rigged,” in a Twitter post.

“The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They are rigged just like before.”

Trump’s comments came as CNN and a joint ABC News and Washington Post poll released Tuesday morning show a majority of Americans view the president-elect unfavorably and have a negative opinion of his policies.

More than half of those polled by CNN/ORC — 53 percent — said they view Trump unfavorably, compared to 44 percent who had a favorable impression of the president-elect.

In the ABC News/Washington Post poll, 54 percent of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of Trump, compared to 40 percent with a favorable opinion.

In comparison, Barack Obama had a 79 percent favorable rating on the eve of his inauguration, and George W. Bush had a 62 percent favorable rating before being sworn-in, according to prior ABC News/Washington Post polls.

Trump later took to Twitter to say he believed his supporters saw the “big stuff.”

“With all of the jobs I am bringing back into the U.S. (even before taking office), with all of the new auto plants coming back into our country and with the massive cost reductions I have negotiated on military purchases and more, I believe the people are seeing ‘big stuff,’ ” Trump said.

Trump also repeated his attacks against Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia), who has said he will not attend Friday’s inauguration ceremony because he questions the legitimacy of the incoming president in the wake of intelligence reports indicating Russia orchestrated a series of cyberattacks to influence the outcome of the election.

Trump, who over the weekend came under fire for calling the civil rights leader who marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. “all talk,” took aim at Lewis again on Tuesday, noting that the Democrat did not attend George W. Bush’s swearing-in ceremony in 2001.

Lewis and other members of the Black Congressional Caucus at the time said they were boycotting the event because they questioned the outcome of the controversial 2000 election that was marred by voter inconsistencies and ballot issues in Florida that led to a recount.