Even a “bad high school student” would understand the law permitting the president to keep out people he deems a threat, President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning in an apparent dig at the federal appeals process facing his travel ban.

“You can be a lawyer or you don’t have to be a lawyer, if you were a good student in high school or a bad student in high school, you can understand this,” Trump said at a Washington, D.C., meeting of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. “And it’s really incredible to me that we have a court case that’s going on so long. ... Again, a bad high school student would understand this. Anybody would understand this.”

The president had signaled earlier that he expected to find allies among police chiefs and other law enforcement officials against the “horrible, dangerous and wrong” legal testing of his controversial executive order barring the entry of refugees and some travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The broadest of the court rulings has halted the travel ban nationwide.

At the chiefs’ conference, he read a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 to a receptive audience while criticizing a panel of federal appeals court judges deliberating the legal basis of the executive order.

“They are interpreting things differently than probably 100 percent of people in this room,” Trump said.

Earlier in the morning he had tweeted: “If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics!”

In another tweet, he said he “will be discussing the horrible, dangerous and wrong decision” with police chiefs and sheriffs.

The president has expressed increasing frustration with the mounting legal hurdles facing his ban.

Among the questions raised are whether Trump has the authority to enact such restrictions and whether the ban is discrimination against Muslims.

Trump and his aides have maintained the executive order is in the interest of national security.

“I think it’s a sad day. I think our security is at risk today,” he told the chiefs’ association.

“We have to give you the weapons that you need, and this is the weapon that you need,” Trump said. “And they’re trying to take it way from you, maybe because of politics.”

He said, “I don’t ever want to call a court biased, so I won’t call it biased. ... Courts seem to be so political.”

In his speech, the president also said he had wanted a grace period of a week or a month in his travel ban — which some opponents said would have prepared immigration officials and avoided confusion at airports — but law enforcement advisers warned him off of giving potential terrorists an opening.

Trump said a wall he promised during his campaign at the southern border of the United States, with Mexico footing the bill, is underway.

“The wall is getting designed right now,” Trump said. “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, Trump was only kidding with the wall.’ I wasn’t kidding.”

The president also had found sympathetic voices on his travel ban among the county sheriffs he gathered at the White House on Tuesday.

The group discussed immigrants arriving illegally to the United States, but there were no specific mentions of a terror threat linked to the Islamic State — which Trump has cited as justification for the ban.

“You have a big problem with the refugees pouring in, don’t you?” Trump had asked Hennepin County, Minnesota, Sheriff Richard W. Stanek.

The sheriff replied: “Yes, we do, sir. ... Rule of law is strong and the proper vetting of individuals is really important to us.”