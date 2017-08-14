WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday more strongly condemned the deadly violence and racism that erupted over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence. It has no place in America,” Trump said in a statement broadcast live from the White House.

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” the president said.

Trump’s remarks from the White House followed the deadly violence Saturday in Charlottesville where a woman was killed when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters at rally by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a local park.

In the hours after the incident, Trump denounced the conflict broadly, but without pointedly calling out white nationalists.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides — on many sides,” Trump said Saturday at an unrelated bill-signing ceremony at his golf course estate in Bedminster, New Jersey.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, who recently moved to Ohio from Kentucky, was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly driving his car through a crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, 32.

Two Virginia state troopers also died Saturday when their helicopter crashed during a large-scale police effort to contain the violence.

With the Associated Press