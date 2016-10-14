GREENSBORO, N.C. — As two new women came forward on Friday accusing Republican Donald Trump of sexual harassment, the presidential hopeful fought back against the mounting list of accusations, telling supporters he “never met” most of the women, while also deriding the press for sharing their stories.

“This whole thing is one big fix,” Trump told supporters at the White Oak Amphitheatre, a 2,000-seat open air venue.

Hours before Trump took the stage, the Washington Post published an interview with Kristen Anderson, 46, who accused the real estate mogul of sliding his hand under her skirt at a Manhattan nightclub in the early 1990s when she was an aspiring model.

“It wasn’t a sexual come-on,” Anderson said. “I don’t know why he did it. It was like just to prove that he could do it, and nothing would happen.”

Also Friday, Summer Zervos, 41, a contestant on Trump’s former reality TV show, “The Apprentice,” held a press conference alongside celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, claiming Trump sexually harassed her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007.

Zervos, who appeared on the show in 2006, said she had contacted Trump to inquire about a job, and after their initial meeting he kissed her on the lips and asked for her number. At a subsequent meeting weeks later, Zervos said Trump groped her breasts and kissed her, as she tried to fend off his advances.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The two new claims, follow four other accusations of unwarranted sexual advances made by women in separate accounts published by the New York Times, People Magazine, and the Palm Beach Post on Wednesday.

In Greensboro, Trump, looked to cast doubt on the media organizations that first shared the allegations. He accused New York Times reporters of working on behalf of the paper’s billionaire shareholder Carlos Slim, a Mexican businessman who is ranked one of the wealthiest men in this world.

“Carlos Slim as you know comes from Mexico,” Trump told the crowd. “Reporters at the New York Times are not journalists; they’re corporate lobbyists for Carlos Slim and Hillary Clinton.”

Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon on Friday said: “This is a deranged conspiracy theory from an increasingly desperate campaign,”

Earlier in the day, Trump’s running mate Mike Pence in interviews with Fox News and NBC’s “Today” show said the campaign had evidence to disprove the allegations, claiming they would be released within “hours.”

“Stay tuned, there’s more information coming forward,” Pence told the “Today” show.

On Fox News and Friends, Pence said “the campaign is working on bringing that information out,” but did not offer details when asked to elaborate on the evidence.

Other than deny meeting the accusers, Trump did not cite any other major evidence at the rally.