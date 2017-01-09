President-elect Donald Trump on Monday morning called actress Meryl Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” in response to her speech at the Golden Globes award show that took aim at the incoming president.

Streep, in accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at Sunday night’s celebrity studded affair in Los Angeles, directed the bulk of her speech at Trump. Without naming him, she cast the president-elect as a “bully,” and criticized his actions toward a disabled New York Times reporter in November 2015.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart,” Streep told the audience. “Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Trump came under fire during the campaign from disability rights groups for what many interpreted as the real estate mogul mocking the disability of reporter Serge F. Kovaleski at a campaign rally where Trump, pretending to be the reporter, spoke in a spastic tone and flailed his arms.

In a series of Monday morning tweets, Trump repeated his long standing defense that he was not attacking Kovaleski’s disability, rather he was impersonating the reporter “groveling” to Trump after he raised questions about a story.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump wrote shortly before 6:30 a.m. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

Streep, who spoke at last year’s Democratic National Convention, was a prominent supporter of Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid.