View the planned schedule of events for the inauguration of Donald Trump, who will become the 45th president of the United States — and find out why the event is always held on Jan. 20.
The list includes related demonstrations such as the Women's March on Washington.
More details will be added as they become available. The inauguration website is www.58pic2017.org.
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
- About 10:35 a.m.: "Voices of the People," an event that will include marching bands, choirs and baton twirlers, begins at the Lincoln Memorial.
- 3:30 to 4 p.m.: Wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
- 4 to 6 p.m.: The inaugural welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial will feature country star Toby Keith, Southern rockers 3 Doors Down and actor Jon Voight — and remarks by the president-elect. The concert's official name: the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration."
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
- 6 a.m.: Gates open for the inauguration. Music is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by opening remarks at 11:30 a.m., according to Time. The swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be held on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. The Constitution stipulates that the inauguration take place at noon on Jan. 20. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the oath of office to Pence before Chief Justice John Roberts does so to Trump. The new president will set out his vision for the nation in his inaugural address.
Officials estimate that 800,000 to 900,000 people will attend the inauguration, while Trump has promised "massive crowds." Most of the assembled will watch the proceedings from the National Mall.
The inauguration's theme is "Uniquely American." Program participants include Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York; the Rev. Franklin Graham; the Mormon Tabernacle Choir; and Jackie Evancho, who will perform the national anthem.
A luncheon follows in the Capitol.
- 3 p.m.: The inaugural parade will follow the new president and vice president as they make their way along the 1.5 miles from the Capitol to the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue. More than 8,000 people will take part in the parade, according to organizers, who hope to keep it to 90 minutes. The inaugural parade tradition began with President Thomas Jefferson in 1801.
- 7 to 11 p.m.: Two official inaugural balls will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, with Trump expected to appear starting at about 8 p.m., according to The Washington Post. All eyes will be on the new first couple, Trump and first lady Melania Trump, for their first dance at each event. The new president will likely appear last at the third official ball, the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, at the National Building Museum, the Post reported.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
- 10 to 11 a.m.: National Prayer Service at Washington National Cathedral.
- 10 a.m.: The Women's March on Washington begins. Organizers said that they expected 200,000 people when they applied for a demonstration permit. The march "will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights," organizers say. "We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us."
WHY IS THE INAUGURATION ON JAN. 20?
- Presidents used to take office on March 4. That changed after the transfer of power between Herbert Hoover and Franklin Roosevelt during the Great Depression. The 20th Amendment shortened the lame-duck period, mandating that the terms of the departing president and vice president end at noon on Jan. 20, and that their successors' terms begin then. Congress passed the amendment on March 2, 1932, and it was ratified on Jan. 23, 1933.
WEATHER FORECAST
- Rain is likely in Washington on Friday, mostly after 1 p.m., with a high of 48 degrees, the National Weather Service forecast on Tuesday afternoon at weather.gov/inauguration.
