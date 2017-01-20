Donald Trump inauguration: See photos
Crowds descended on the National Mall in Washington D.C. for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
People gather on the National Mall to witness President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
People gather on the National Mall to witness President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Police officers stand near Freedom Plaza before the start of Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
People gather on the National Mall prior to Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
People stand on the inaugural stagebefore Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., before the start of the inauguration of Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., before his inauguration, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Rev. Luis Leon greets President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania as they arrive at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.