    This view taken January 20, 2017 shows people

    See photos from Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

    Donald Trump inauguration: See photos


    By

    Crowds descended on the National Mall in Washington D.C. for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    This view taken January 20, 2017 shows people
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PAUL J. RICHARDS)

    People gather on the National Mall to witness President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    This view taken January 20, 2017 shows people
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PAUL J. RICHARDS)

    People gather on the National Mall to witness President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    Police officers stand near Freedom Plaza before the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JOSHUA LOTT)

    Police officers stand near Freedom Plaza before the start of Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    People gather on
    (Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith)

    People gather on the National Mall prior to Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    People stand on the inaugural stage as the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/DANIEL ACKER)

    People stand on the inaugural stagebefore Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    The sun rises behind the Capitol before the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JOSHUA LOTT)

    The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., before the start of the inauguration of Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrives
    (Credit: AP/Alex Brandon)

    President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., before his inauguration, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    Rev Luis Leon greets President-elect Donald Trump and
    (Credit: AP/Alex Brandon)

    Rev. Luis Leon greets President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania as they arrive at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

