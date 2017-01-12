President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said National Intelligence Director James Clapper called him “to denounce” a report leaked to media outlets that listed unsubstantiated salacious claims about the real estate mogul.

“James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony facts. Too bad!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Clapper issued a statement Wednesday evening saying he called the president-elect to express his “profound dismay at the leaks that have been appearing in the press,” but did not outright denounce the report itself.

The intelligence chief said intelligence agencies had not yet “made any judgment” about the contents of a 35-page dossier that had been “widely circulated in recent months among the media, members of Congress and Congressional staff” that said Russian operatives had compromising information about Trump and his associates.

“I emphasized that this document is not a U.S. Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC [intelligence community],” Clapper said. “The IC has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable, and we did not rely upon it in any way for our conclusions. However, part of our obligation is to ensure that policymakers are provided with the fullest possible picture of any matters that might affect national security.”

Trump in a Wednesday news conference called the dossier “fake news,” and criticized CNN and BuzzFeed for reporting on the document that was said to be compiled by a former British intelligence officer hired during the campaign by a political opposition groups.

“It’s all fake news. It’s phony stuff,” Trump said Wednesday.