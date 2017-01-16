President-elect Donald Trump hosted Martin Luther King III, the son of the slain civil rights hero, Monday at Trump Tower in Manhattan and sought to emphasize that he would be a president for all Americans, King said.

“Certainly, he said that — that he is going to represent Americans. He said that over and over again,” King told reporters after the meeting lasting less than an hour. “And I think that we will continue to evaluate that.”

Asked whether he believed Trump can follow through in representing the interests of all Americans, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s eldest son said, “I believe that that’s his intent, but I think also we have to consistently engage in pressure, public pressure.”

The president-elect marked the start of the national holiday honoring the elder King with a morning tweet: “Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!”

Trump was coming off a weekend during which he feuded with Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), another civil rights champion and a colleague of Marting Luther King Jr.

Lewis had told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that he did not consider Trump a legitimate president because Russian hacking contributed to Trump’s election.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Trump had replied via Twitter that the 16-term congressman, who was beaten during the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. was “all talk, talk, talk,” and that “Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S.”

Martin Luther King III on Monday appeared to forgive Trump for his criticism of Lewis, saying the country must move forward together.

“Absolutely, I would say that John Lewis has demonstrated that he’s action,” King said. “Things get said on both sides in the heat of emotion. And at some point, this nation, we’ve got to move forward. We can’t still — I mean, people are literally in poverty dying. We need to be talking about that.”

Trump canceled a scheduled visit Monday to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., according to ABC News.

Trump is in the last days of his transition and will be sworn in as the 45th president on Friday in front of the U.S. Capitol.