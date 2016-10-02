Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump mocked Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s recent bout with pneumonia by swaying and stumbling on stage during a late-night campaign rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.

“Here’s a woman she’s supposed to fight all of these different things and she can’t make it 15 feet to her car,” Trump told supporters in Manhiem, Pennsylvania.

The real estate mogul, then swayed side to side, and took a few stumbling steps away from his podium — an attempt at mimicking Clinton’s recent departure from a Sept. 11 memorial event in lower Manhattan, where aides helped escort her into a van after she fell ill at the ceremony.

Clinton, who had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days before the memorial, took three days off from campaigning to recover. Trump at the time sent his regards to Clinton, telling Fox News “I just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail.”

Saturday night Trump questioned Clinton’s “stamina”, five days after making similar comments during their Sept. 26 debate at Hofstra University.

“She’s home resting right now,” Trump said. “She’s getting ready for her next speech, which is going to be 15 minutes and is going to be in two or three days . . . folks we need stamina, we need energy.”

Clinton’s campaign team had not responded to Trump’s latest attack on her health by Sunday night, but the former secretary of state hit back on her Republican rival’s claims that she lacked stamina during the debate.

“As soon as he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, a cease fire, a release of dissidents, an opening of new opportunities in nations around the world, or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a congressional committee he can talk to me about stamina,” Clinton said last week.