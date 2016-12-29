The 8,000 communications-sector jobs that President-elect Donald Trump says he has created or returned to the United States will be “just the tip of the iceberg,” incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Thursday.

Trump said Wednesday at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Florida that Sprint Inc.’s returning 5,000 positions is “because of me.”

Trump did not mention that the jobs were included in an earlier commitment by Japanese company SoftBank to invest $50 billion in the United States to create 50,000 positions.

The president-elect also announced 3,000 jobs to be created by satellite company OneWeb, which is also linked to SoftBank.

Spicer said American workers can expect more companies to come forward to discuss job creation with Trump because they are “inspired by the philosophy and agenda and business climate” the president-elect will usher in.

Sprint said in a statement that the 5,000 jobs will include customer care and sales roles. Sprint said it still is exploring where to locate the U.S. positions but expects to fulfill its commitment by the end of fiscal year 2017.

Trump on Thursday morning tweeted a link to his Instagram page and a photo of himself with the caption, “My Administration will follow two simple rules: BUY AMERICAN and HIRE AMERICAN! #USA.”

Trump brand products, including caps from his gift shops, and daughter Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, have drawn criticism because they are manufactured overseas where labor can be cheaper.

Also Thursday, Trump is scheduled to meet with top aides, including Stephen Miller, Reince Priebus and Kellyanne Conway, to plan his Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony and speech. Spicer confirmed that Miller will be a chief writer of the address.