WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signaled a restart in U.S.-Israeli relations at a joint news conference Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where Trump said he is not wedded to the concept of a two-state solution for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

“I’m looking at a two-state and a one-state, and I like the one that both parties like,” Trump said. “ ... I can live with either one.”

Right-leaning Israeli lawmakers have pressured Netanyahu to abandon the solution for a separate Palestinian state.

Trump’s stance is a departure from that of former President Barack Obama, who said he did not see an alternative to improve relations in the region.

Trump also condemned what he said is “hatred” toward Israel taught to Palestinians at a “very young age,” echoing a sentiment by Netanyahu.

But he told the prime minister, “I’d like to see you hold back on settlements for a little bit.”

Since Trump’s election, Netanyahu has approved construction of 6,000 settler homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem — settlements that drew international condemnation.

Asked about anti-Semitism and xenophobia in the United States, Trump discussed his Electoral College victory.

It was Netanyahu who answered the question more directly, saying, “There is no greater supporter of the Jewish people and the Jewish state than President Trump.”

The prime minister spoke during the news conference about having known Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner since Kushner was young.

Trump has said that Kushner, seated in the front row of the event, could broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians.