WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, in an early Tuesday tweet, blamed the spread of illegal immigration on his predecessor and linked it to extreme violence, referencing the MS-13 street gang that local authorities said may have been responsible for last week’s quadruple homicide in Central Islip.

Trump did not specifically mention the violence on Long Island.

“The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S.,” he wrote. “We are removing them fast!”

Trump, as president-elect, was described in a Time magazine profile last December showing the Time reporter an edition of Newsday with a front page on MS-13 violence in Brentwood. “They come from Central America. They’re tougher than any people you’ve ever met,” he said at the time.

The bodies of four young men were found last Wednesday in a Central Islip park.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini last Thursday said the slayings were “a stark reminder that we are in the midst of a war.”

In a “Fox & Friends” interview that aired Tuesday morning, Trump said he had trust in Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to “run” efforts to remove violent or criminal residents who are in the country illegally.

“I’m talking about illegal immigrants that were here that caused tremendous crime that have murdered people, raped people; horrible things have happened,” the president said. “They are getting the hell out, or they are going to prison.”

A White House spokesman did not elaborate on the president’s tweet about MS-13, but he noted that transnational criminal organizations are the subject of an event to be hosted Tuesday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions with FBI Director James Comey and federal law enforcement representatives.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), in a Facebook post and in a morning email newsletter distributed to supporters, said the four murders — along with seven others in Brentwood and elsewhere since last September — “have shocked the conscience of Long Island.”

He said the Suffolk County police and FBI are doing everything possible to track down the assailants and urged that information be passed to the police via 800-220-TIPS.

“No one should have to live in terror, fearing that innocent family members, friends and neighbors will be butchered by this pack of MS-13 murderers,” King wrote.