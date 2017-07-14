Washington - WASHINGTON — Even from afar in Paris, President Donald Trump on Friday kept up the pressure on Republican senators to pass a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Trump ripped off four tweets aimed at skeptical senators a day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) presented his revised draft of a sweeping health care bill to dismantle much of Obamacare, and cut and change Medicaid’s federal spending.

Before joining French President Emmanuel Macron to review a military parade to celebrate Bastille Day, Trump tweeted: “Republicans Senators are working hard to get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved. I will be at my desk, pen in hand!”

He then put on the pressure, tweeting, “After all of these years of suffering thru ObamaCare, Republican Senators must come through as they have promised!”

He followed with: “So impt Rep Senators, under leadership of @SenateMajLdr McConnell get healthcare plan approved. After 7yrs of O’Care disaster, must happen!”

Then, he gave a nod to the role of Vice President Mike Pence “working hard” and “getting our wonderful Republican Senators” to pass the bill.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

McConnell cannot lose the support of one more senator in his 52-member Republican caucus after conservative Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and more moderate Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) both said Thursday they cannot support the health care bill.

The Senate adjourned Thursday evening and will not reconvene until Monday, but McConnell will be working to address the questions and concerns of Republican senators through the weekend, said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate leadership.

Senate Democrats oppose the bill. So do some key medical groups, including America’s Health Insurance Plans, representing insurers, and the American Medical Association, representing doctors.

“The meat of this bill is exactly the same as it was before, and in some ways, they’ve somehow managed to make it even worse,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) after McConnell made his revised draft public.

After the Bastille Day event, Trump boarded Air Force One to return to the United States. He will be spending his weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.