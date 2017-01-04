HIGHLIGHTS Jay Clayton advised Goldman Sachs during financial crisis

Trump cites need to ‘undo’ rules that have ‘stifled’ investment

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton on Wednesday to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying he would champion deregulation.

Clayton, a partner at Manhattan-based law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, has advised several corporate banks, including Goldman Sachs during 2008 financial crisis.

As SEC chairman, he would serve as a watchdog to Wall Street and the financial industry.

“Jay Clayton is a highly talented expert on many aspects of financial and regulatory law,” Trump said in a statement. “We need to undo many regulations which have stifled investment in American businesses.”

Clayton, 50, in statement distributed by the transition team said that, if confirmed, he and the Trump administration would “provide investors and our companies with the confidence to invest together in America” and “carefully monitor our financial sector.”

Transition officials touted Clayton’s experience with acquisition transactions, capital markets offerings and regulatory and enforcement proceedings.

Trump has said he wants to roll back the Dodd-Frank financial reform, passed with minimal GOP support in 2010 in response to the financial crisis. The regulation is intended to rein in what Democrats called excessive risk-taking by big banks.

Clayton, whose wife works for Goldman Sachs, is the latest Trump pick with close ties to Wall Street.

The president-elect’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, was a Goldman Sachs partner. Incoming National Economic Council director, Gary Cohn, was president of Goldman Sachs. Trump’s choice for Commerce Secretary is billionaire investor Wilbur Ross.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, noted that Trump criticized Wall Street on the campaign trail, and then nominated a Wall Street veteran as SEC chief.

“It’s hard to see how an attorney who’s spent his career helping Wall Street beat the rap will keep President-elect Trump’s promise to stop big banks and hedge funds from ‘getting away with murder,’” Brown said of Clayton.

Trump will also have an opportunity to appoint two of the other four members of the SEC.