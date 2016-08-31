MEXICO CITY - 10:30 p.m.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says he will force nations to accept the return of their citizens who have been deported from the U.S. after being accused of crimes.

Trump says the U.S. "will ensure that other countries take their people back when we order them deported." He is not offering any details.

Trump claims at least 23 countries refuse to take their citizens back after they've been ordered to leave.

He says, "Not going to happen with me folks. Not gonna happen."

Trump is claiming that 13,000 people in the U.S. illegally who were ordered back to their home counties remained in the U.S. between 2008 and 2012, and committed more crimes, including killings, sexual assaults and "some of the most heinous crimes imaginable."

10:20 p.m.

Donald Trump is continuing his tough talk on immigration, saying that anyone who entered the country illegally "will be subject to deportation" if he's elected president.

Trump is delivering a long-awaited speech on immigration and says that "no one" among the 11 million people who are in the United States illegally "will be immune or exempt from enforcement" on his watch.

But Trump says he will set priorities for removing people from the United States.

10:10 p.m.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says he will order the immediate detention of all known immigrants in the U.S. illegally who have been arrested for crimes.

He says on the first day in office he will "issue detainers for illegal immigrants who are arrested" and initiate immediate proceedings to remove them.

For people caught crossing the border illegally, Trump referenced the 1950s-era "Operation Wetback." He said that "we will take them great distances" instead of sending them just across the U.S. border.

Trump said, "We will take them to the country where they came from."

He said his administration will take a hard line on criminal aliens. He said the U.S. will be "moving them out on Day One."

To thunderous applause, Trump continues that he will seek legislation to block federal funding for so-called sanctuary cities that shelter immigrants in the country illegally.

10:00 p.m.

Donald Trump continues to insist that Mexico will pay for the wall he wants to build along the length of the southern border.

Trump says during a speech on immigration that Mexico will pay for the wall, "100 percent."

He says, "They don't know it yet, but they're going to pay for" it.

Trump met with Mexico's president earlier Wednesday and said they did not discuss who would pay for the massive wall that has been at the center of Trump's campaign.

But President Enrique Peña Nieto said he reiterated to Trump that Mexico would not be paying for the wall.

9:55 p.m.

Donald Trump says the nation's immigration policy must focus on what is best for American citizens, not those living in the country illegally.

He says, "There is only one core issue in the immigration debate and that issue is the well-being of the American people."

Still he says that he intends to treat "everyone living or residing" in the country with "great dignity."

Trump is also accusing President Barack Obama and his rival Hillary Clinton of engaging in a "gross dereliction of duty" for supporting more liberal immigration policies.

He says that Clinton talks about the families that would be separated if people in the country illegally were deported, but she doesn't talk about families impacted negatively by illegal immigration.

Just days ago, Trump was praising the number of people deported under the Obama administration.

9:50 p.m.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is opening his long-awaited immigration policy speech by detailing the stories of illegal immigrants who committed violent crimes.

Trump is telling thousands in the convention center in downtown Phoenix that he has "met with many of the great parents who lost their children to sanctuary cities and open borders."

He talked about beatings and stabbings of young women, then said simply, "It's not going to happen anymore."

Before Trump took the stage, families of such victims addressed the audience, describing how their children or loved ones were killed and thanking Trump for his promise to enforce the U.S.-Mexican border.

Trump is emphasizing illegal immigrants accused of crimes, an issue of far less controversy than what to do with the millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally who have not been accused of crimes.

9:40 p.m.

Donald Trump says that he had a "thoughtful and substantive" conversation with Mexico's president on Wednesday as he kicks off a long-awaited speech on immigration.

Trump says his surprise meeting with Enrique Peña Nieto included a discussion of stopping the flow of illegal drugs across the southern border, and a shared goal to put drug cartels out of business.

Trump launched his campaign with a speech that accused Mexico of sending its rapists and criminals across the border.

But Trump is striking a different tone Wednesday, saying that, if the countries work together, "we're all going to win."