President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday during a rare formal news conference forcefully rejected as “fake news” published accounts alleging that Russian operatives had compromising information about him.

“It’s all fake news. It’s phony stuff,” he said, adding that his political opponents had gathered and distributed the information.

Trump, speaking at Trump Tower in Manhattan at his first formal question-and-answer session with reporters since July, also commended other news outlets for resisting publishing the so-called dossiers that apparently describe him in compromising situations.

Meanwhile, Trump also announced that he would leave management of his businesses to his two eldest sons — in efforts to limit potential conflicts of interest — and his attorney indicated that Trump will maintain ownership of his real estate empire.

Earlier in the day, Trump had tweeted, “Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

At his news conference, Trump defended the praise he has lavished on Russian federation leader Vladimir Putin and acknowledged that he thought Russia was behind the hacking of Democratic Party email accounts, a position that he had rejected in the past. Intelligence officials have said the Russians attempted to influence the presidential election with the cyberattacks.

“If Putin likes Donald Trump — guess what, folks? — that’s an asset not a liability,” Trump said later questioning whether his presidential opponent Hillary Clinton would’ve been “tougher” on Putin had she been elected.

“Russia will have much greater respect for our country than when others have led it,” he added of his presidency.

Asked what he’d tell Putin about the Russian hacking allegations, Trump said, “He shouldn’t be doing it. He won’t be doing it” when Trump is president.

On Trump’s businesses, Sheri Dillon, an attorney who was overseeing how Trump would separate himself to limit potential conflicts of interest, said, “President Trump should not be expected to destroy the company he built.” She said he would “isolate” himself from management.

Trump’s liquid and illiquid holdings will be placed in a trust, she said, conceding the trust would be “blind” because he can’t “un-know that he owns Trump Tower.”

She said he would “voluntarily” donate profits from foreign governments to his hotels to the U.S. Treasury.

Among other restrictions, Trump’s businesses will make no foreign deals while he is in office and domestic deals will undergo vetting without his input, Dillon said.

Ivanka Trump, who will move with husband Jared Kushner, a newly named adviser to Trump, to Washington, D.C., also will be removed from management at Trump Organization, Dillon said.

With Laura Figueroa