DETROIT - Area clergy are denouncing a visit by Donald Trump to a Detroit church as the Republican presidential candidate hopes to convince black voters to cast their ballots for him.
Trump is scheduled to attend a service at Great Faith Ministries International on Saturday morning. He was invited by pastor Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, who also is expected to interview Trump in private for the pastor's Christian television network.
The Rev. Lawrence Glass said during a protest outside the church that Trump's heart is not in helping blacks. Glass said Trump represents "politics of fear and hate" and that "minorities of all kinds have much to lose taking a chance on someone like" Trump.
Another group of pastors were to march in protest to the church.
Some protesters tried to push through a barrier to the church's parking lot but were stopped by church security and police.
