    NationNews

    Donald Trump's noteworthy tweets as president

    President Donald Trump uses Twitter to break news, share his views and feud with critics and celebrities at all times of day or night. It can be hard to keep up — below are some of his noteworthy tweets since he was elected president.

    They include his recent tweets about his change of view on China's currency and his praise of the U.S. military for its Syria missile attack.

    With Newsday staff and The Associated Press

    'Why would I call China a currency manipulator,' Trump asks

    The Trump administration declined to label China a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    The Trump administration declined to label China a currency manipulator on April 14, 2017, marking one of the sharpest major reversals of his presidency so far. Trump repeatedly called China a manipulator during his campaign and said he would take the action as soon as he took office. The North Korea issue is one reason he gave for the change, as seen in this April 16 tweet. He also told The Wall Street Journal that he'd decided that China hadn't recently been manipulating its currency recently after all.

    'Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia'

    The Trump administration declined to label China a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea'

    The Trump administration declined to label China a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    If China doesn't help with N. Korea, 'we will solve the problem without them!'

    The Trump administration declined to label China a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'Congratulations to our great military ... in the Syria attack'

    The Trump administration declined to label China a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'Such amazing reporting on unmasking and the crooked scheme against us'

    The Trump administration declined to label China a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'Mike Flynn should ask for immunity ... this is a witch hunt'

    Trump urged Michael Flynn to
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    Trump urged Michael Flynn to "ask for immunity" on March 31, 2017, the day after Flynn's lawyer said he is discussing getting immunity from the House and Senate intelligence committees in exchange for being questioned in their investigations of possible contacts between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. Trump fired the national security adviser after Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador during the transition.

    Trump attacks New York Times again, asks 'Change libel laws?'

    Trump urged Michael Flynn to
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    Trump: 'We must fight' the Freedom Caucus and Democrats in 2018

    The president attacked a powerful segment of his
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    The president attacked a powerful segment of his own party's House contingent, saying "We must fight them" in the 2018 election, in this remarkable tweet on March 30, 2017.

    'The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds'

    The president attacked a powerful segment of his
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory'

    The president attacked a powerful segment of his
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    Trump: Freedom Caucus, other conservatives 'saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!'

    Opposition from the Freedom Caucus, a group of
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    Opposition from the Freedom Caucus, a group of hard-right House members, was key to the failure of the Republican health care bill. In his tweet on March 26, 2017, Trump also targeted two other influential conservative groups, the Club for Growth and The Heritage Foundation.

    'ObamaCare will explode ...'

    Trump tweeted this message on March 25, 2017,
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    Trump tweeted this message on March 25, 2017, the morning after the first major legislative effort of his presidency -- a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act -- ended in failure because too many Republicans opposed it.

    "We all learned a lot. We learned a lot about loyalty. We learned a lot about the vote-getting process. We learned a lot about some very arcane rules in obviously both the Senate and in the House," Trump said.

    Trump: Official approval for Keystone XL pipeline 'A great day for American jobs!'

    Trump tweeted this message on March 25, 2017,
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story ...'

    Trump tweeted this message on March 25, 2017,
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'Must find leaker now!'

    Trump tweeted this message on March 25, 2017,
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel'

    Trump tweeted this message on March 25, 2017,
    (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO'

    This tweet was a continuation of the one
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    This tweet was a continuation of the one above.

    'North Korea is behaving very badly'

    This tweet was a continuation of the one
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'A budget that puts #AmericaFirst must make safety its no. 1 priority'

    Trump's $1.1 trillion budget blueprint, released on March
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    Trump's $1.1 trillion budget blueprint, released on March 16, 2017, would boost funding 10 percent for the Department of Defense and 6.8 percent for the Department of Homeland Security. It would make deep cuts to agencies including the Department of State -- which Trump wants to get 28.7 percent less funding -- and the Environmental Protection Agency, whose funding would be reduced by 31.4 percent. The blueprint is titled "America First." It's the first step in budget negotiations.

    'Thank you Andrew Jackson!'

    The 45th president visited the seventh president's Nashville
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    The 45th president visited the seventh president's Nashville home The Hermitage on March 15, 2017, to commemorate what would have been Andrew Jackson's 250th birthday. During his Nashville rally, Trump highlighted similarities between himself and Jackson -- another populist -- describing him as a fellow outsider who pledged to represent the forgotten worker and took on the Washington establishment. Trump called Jackson "one of our great presidents." Fun fact: He hung a portrait of Jackson in the Oval Office after moving into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

    Trump on 'outcry' if Snoop Dogg 'had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?'

    The president fired back at the rapper on
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    The president fired back at the rapper on March 15, 2017, days after the release of a music video in which Snoop Dogg fires a toy gun at a clown dressed like Trump.

    Does anyone believe a reporter ''went to his mailbox' and found my tax returns?'

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a report the night before on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" that broke news about his taxes in 2005. The pages from Trump's federal tax return were obtained by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston, a tax expert, and show that Trump earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in income taxes in 2005, paying an effective tax rate of 24.5 percent. Johnston said he got the documents in the mail unsolicited. Trump never released his tax returns during the campaign.

    'ObamaCare is imploding. It is a disaster and 2017 will be the worst year yet, by far!'

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry'

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out'

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump)

    'This is Nixon/Watergate'

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'A NEW LOW!'

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'This is McCarthyism!'

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'Sad end to great show'

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong.'

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twittter)

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a

    'We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin.'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter: "Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team?" He later tweeted, "And for the record, they were Krispy Kreme donuts."

    'I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'Big tax & regulation cuts coming!'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'Maybe the millions of people who voted ... should have their own rally'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers''

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    Angry crowds 'planned out by liberal activists. Sad!'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'FAKE NEWS media is trying to say' that 'immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'My statement as to what's happening in Sweden' was referring a story on Fox News

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'The FAKE news media ... is the enemy of the American People!'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out ... like candy'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'Was Obama too soft on Russia?'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    Trump on 'This Russian connection non-sense'

    New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter:
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    'The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories'

    Trump attacked the media in the wake of
    (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

    Trump attacked the media in the wake of a New York Times report on intercepted phone calls between his senior campaign staffers and Russian intelligence officers. He did not directly deny the Times story, but a Kremlin spokesman did rebut such reports. This was one of a series of tweets Trump posted on Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2017; several of the others are seen above.

