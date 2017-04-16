President Donald Trump uses Twitter to break news, share his views and feud with critics and celebrities at all times of day or night. It can be hard to keep up — below are some of his noteworthy tweets since he was elected president.

They include his recent tweets about his change of view on China's currency and his praise of the U.S. military for its Syria missile attack.

With Newsday staff and The Associated Press

'Why would I call China a currency manipulator,' Trump asks (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) The Trump administration declined to label China a currency manipulator on April 14, 2017, marking one of the sharpest major reversals of his presidency so far. Trump repeatedly called China a manipulator during his campaign and said he would take the action as soon as he took office. The North Korea issue is one reason he gave for the change, as seen in this April 16 tweet. He also told The Wall Street Journal that he'd decided that China hadn't recently been manipulating its currency recently after all.

'Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

If China doesn't help with N. Korea, 'we will solve the problem without them!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Congratulations to our great military ... in the Syria attack' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Such amazing reporting on unmasking and the crooked scheme against us' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Mike Flynn should ask for immunity ... this is a witch hunt' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump urged Michael Flynn to "ask for immunity" on March 31, 2017, the day after Flynn's lawyer said he is discussing getting immunity from the House and Senate intelligence committees in exchange for being questioned in their investigations of possible contacts between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. Trump fired the national security adviser after Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador during the transition.

Trump attacks New York Times again, asks 'Change libel laws?' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump: 'We must fight' the Freedom Caucus and Democrats in 2018 (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) The president attacked a powerful segment of his own party's House contingent, saying "We must fight them" in the 2018 election, in this remarkable tweet on March 30, 2017.

'The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump: Freedom Caucus, other conservatives 'saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Opposition from the Freedom Caucus, a group of hard-right House members, was key to the failure of the Republican health care bill. In his tweet on March 26, 2017, Trump also targeted two other influential conservative groups, the Club for Growth and The Heritage Foundation.

'ObamaCare will explode ...' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump tweeted this message on March 25, 2017, the morning after the first major legislative effort of his presidency -- a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act -- ended in failure because too many Republicans opposed it. "We all learned a lot. We learned a lot about loyalty. We learned a lot about the vote-getting process. We learned a lot about some very arcane rules in obviously both the Senate and in the House," Trump said.

Trump: Official approval for Keystone XL pipeline 'A great day for American jobs!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story ...' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Must find leaker now!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) This tweet was a continuation of the one above.

'North Korea is behaving very badly' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'A budget that puts #AmericaFirst must make safety its no. 1 priority' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump's $1.1 trillion budget blueprint, released on March 16, 2017, would boost funding 10 percent for the Department of Defense and 6.8 percent for the Department of Homeland Security. It would make deep cuts to agencies including the Department of State -- which Trump wants to get 28.7 percent less funding -- and the Environmental Protection Agency, whose funding would be reduced by 31.4 percent. The blueprint is titled "America First." It's the first step in budget negotiations.

'Thank you Andrew Jackson!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) The 45th president visited the seventh president's Nashville home The Hermitage on March 15, 2017, to commemorate what would have been Andrew Jackson's 250th birthday. During his Nashville rally, Trump highlighted similarities between himself and Jackson -- another populist -- describing him as a fellow outsider who pledged to represent the forgotten worker and took on the Washington establishment. Trump called Jackson "one of our great presidents." Fun fact: He hung a portrait of Jackson in the Oval Office after moving into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Trump on 'outcry' if Snoop Dogg 'had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) The president fired back at the rapper on March 15, 2017, days after the release of a music video in which Snoop Dogg fires a toy gun at a clown dressed like Trump.

Does anyone believe a reporter ''went to his mailbox' and found my tax returns?' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a report the night before on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" that broke news about his taxes in 2005. The pages from Trump's federal tax return were obtained by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston, a tax expert, and show that Trump earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in income taxes in 2005, paying an effective tax rate of 24.5 percent. Johnston said he got the documents in the mail unsolicited. Trump never released his tax returns during the campaign.

'ObamaCare is imploding. It is a disaster and 2017 will be the worst year yet, by far!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump)

'This is Nixon/Watergate' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'A NEW LOW!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'This is McCarthyism!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Sad end to great show' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong.' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

(Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twittter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twittter)

(Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin.' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter: "Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team?" He later tweeted, "And for the record, they were Krispy Kreme donuts."

'I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Big tax & regulation cuts coming!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Maybe the millions of people who voted ... should have their own rally' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers'' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Angry crowds 'planned out by liberal activists. Sad!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'FAKE NEWS media is trying to say' that 'immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'My statement as to what's happening in Sweden' was referring a story on Fox News (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'The FAKE news media ... is the enemy of the American People!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out ... like candy' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Was Obama too soft on Russia?' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump on 'This Russian connection non-sense' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump attacked the media in the wake of a New York Times report on intercepted phone calls between his senior campaign staffers and Russian intelligence officers. He did not directly deny the Times story, but a Kremlin spokesman did rebut such reports. This was one of a series of tweets Trump posted on Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2017; several of the others are seen above.

'The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Immigration and Customs Enforcement is conducting an "enforcement surge" that is targeting immigrants who are in the country illegally and have criminal records, officials say. Advocacy groups contend that the government has rounded up large numbers of people, though ICE says the effort is no different from previous enforcement actions.

'The great border WALL ... price will come WAY DOWN!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Our legal system is broken!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) President Trump quickly responded on Twitter, in all caps, to a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate his ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations on Feb. 9, 2017.

'Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission' to media (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Arizona Sen. John McCain initially called the January raid in Yemen that resulted in multiple casualties, including the death of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens, a "failure." On Feb. 7, 2017, he softened his stand in a statement as he said that while many objectives of the raid were met, "I would not describe any operation that results in the loss of American life as a success." Trump fired back on Feb. 9, 2017, in the three tweets here.

Trump highlights wide support in Europe for 'Trump-Style Travel Ban' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Read the NBC News story Trump cited here.

'Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Donald Trump criticized Nordstrom for dropping his daughter's fashion line. The Seattle-based company said it made its decision on the basis of declining sales.

'I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia ...' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Any negative polls are fake news ...' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) A majority of Americans -- 53 percent -- oppose the travel restrictions imposed under Trump's executive order, according to a CNN/ORC poll released Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The order has since been halted by a judge.

'Bad people are very happy!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'What is our country coming to ...' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'... The FAKE NEWS @nytimes is still lost!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'We must keep "evil" out of our country!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia ...' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Iran is playing with fire' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'I will study this dumb deal!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) This tweet on Feb. 1, 2017, followed a Washington Post report about Trump's tense call the weekend before with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. As the leaders discussed an Obama administration agreement to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center, the new president accused the strong U.S. ally of seeking to export the "next Boston bombers," according to the Post.

'Hope you like my nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch, 49, of the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a prime-time announcement from the White House on Jan. 31, 2017. If confirmed by the Senate, Gorsuch's addition would again give conservatives a 5-4 majority on the court.

'A lot of bad dudes out there!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Where was all the outrage ... when our jobs were fleeing our country?' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists ...' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning.' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Delays were from 'protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer.' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Our country needs 'strong borders,' 'extreme vetting' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Somebody should buy 'failing' New York Times (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall...' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning... now calling President Obama a weak leader' (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP)

'...We will build the wall!" (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Peaceful protests are a hallmark of democracy' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Why didn't these people vote?' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Wow, television ratings just out' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'... The day the people became the rulers of this nation again' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C.' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Looking forward to a speedy recovery for George and Barbara Bush...' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'With all the jobs I am bringing back into the U.S. (even before taking office)' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'I believe the people are seeing "big stuff'" (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'John Lewis...boycotted Bush 43 [inauguration]' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Lewis "thought it would be hypocritical" (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'They are rigged just like before' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Celebrate MLK Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'John Lewis should spend more time helping and fixing his district...' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'The "Unaffordable" Care Act will soon be history!" (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives...' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about...' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'.@CNN is in a total meltdown' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Russia has never tried to use leverage over me' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Unsubstantiated report Russia has compromising info 'FAKE NEWS' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Streep a 'Hillary flunky who lost big' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Just more very dishonest media!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

"Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing..." (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump: Hacking of DNC discussed because loss by Dems was 'so big'" (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

"The ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got 'swamped'..." (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

"The Democrats... know how bad ObamaCare is" (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP)

'Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies' (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @RealDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Actually, we will always be trying to DTS' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) The "someone" Trump threw shade at here is former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who said in an NPR interview that aired the day before, on Dec. 21, 2016, that Trump "doesn't want to use" the phrase "Drain the swamp" anymore.

Trump on how he 'would have done even better in the election' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump: Bill Clinton 'doesn't know much' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump responded on Twitter on Dec. 20, 2016, after former President Bill Clinton was quoted in a Westchester County newspaper saying that Trump "doesn't know much" but understands "how to get angry, white men to vote for him."

Trump on Clinton campaign: 'They focused on wrong states' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) This tweet continued the point that Trump began above.

'Thank you to all of my great supporters, we just officially won the election' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump thanked his supporters on Dec. 19, 2016, after his election victory was formalized in the Electoral College.

'We should tell China that we don't want the drone they stole back' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump tweeted this on Dec. 17, 2016, a few hours after the news that China had agreed to return an U.S. Navy unmanned underwater glider that it seized in the South China Sea two days before. China said it took it to ensure the safe navigation of passing ships.

Trump goes into 'unpresidented' waters (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump initially misspelled "unprecedented" as "unpresidented," leading to a trending hashtag. The tweet with the correct spelling went up 87 minutes later.

Trump says his move to White House isn't complex (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Person of the Year title 'a great honor' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump makes his secretary of state pick official (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) He announced his selection of ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state on Dec. 13, 2016.

Trump's response to probes of Russia election interference (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump praises a top contender for secretary of state (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump, a 'Celebrity Apprentice' executive producer, accuses CNN of 'FAKE NEWS' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump remains an executive producer on NBC's "The New Celebrity Apprentice," debuting Jan. 2, 2017, a spokeswoman for "Apprentice" creator Mark Burnett confirmed. Trump said that he will not devote any time to the show in another tweet on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016. He also substituted the above tweet with one that corrected his spelling of "ridiculous."

Trump tweets 'a very interesting read' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump: Union president Chuck Jones 'has done a terrible job representing workers' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump attacked Chuck Jones, the president of United Steelworkers Local 1999, on Twitter on Dec. 7, 2016, after Jones said that Trump lied about the number of jobs being saved at Carrier Corp. in Indiana. Trump told workers at the Indianapolis factory on Dec. 1, 2016, that more than 1,100 jobs were being saved. But only 800 factory jobs once set to go to Mexico are being saved, a Carrier spokesman confirmed to The Washington Post.

Trump goes after Boeing about new Air Force One (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) "The plane is totally out of control. It's going to be over $4 billion for Air Force One program, and I think it's ridiculous," Trump told reporters in Manhattan's Trump Tower on the same day, Dec. 6, 2016. The Air Force said it has budgeted $2.7 billion for the program, but expects that number to change. Boeing said in a statement that it has a $170 million government contract to "help determine the capabilities of these complex military aircraft that serve the unique requirements of the president of the United States."

Trump: The press doesn't 'cover me accurately & honorably' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Did China ask us if it was OK to devalue their currency'? (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Part 2 of Trump's Twitter critique of China (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'The President of Taiwan CALLED ME today to wish me congratulations on winning the Presidency' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump tweeted on Dec. 2, 2016, about his phone call with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen -- which broke with U.S. foreign policy going back to 1979.

'I will be leaving my great business in total in order to fully focus' on presidency (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump rolled out a series of tweets on the morning of Nov. 30, 2016, to announce he will be leaving his "great business in total," and be completely removed from its operations, so he can focus on the presidency. He said he wished to eliminate any appearances of a conflict of interest with his businesses. A senior adviser told reporters that Trump's three oldest children would run his company, but would not otherwise detail the plans, adding that more information will be provided at a mid-December news conference.

'We will keep our companies and jobs in the U.S. Thanks Carrier' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump tweeted Nov. 29, 2016, about a deal he and Vice President-elect Mike Pence reached with Carrier Corp. to keep nearly 1,000 jobs in Indiana. Trump spent much of his campaign pledging to keep companies like Carrier from moving jobs overseas. Pence is finishing his term as Indiana's governor.

'Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) This tweet, issued early on Nov. 29, 2016, is a direct conflict with free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution. In 1989 the Supreme Court ruled that flag-burning is "expressive conduct" protected by the First Amendment.

'The Great State of Michigan was just certified as a Trump WIN' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump's negotiating stance on relations with Cuba (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump: 'I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) The president-elect did not provide evidence for this claim. It came amid a flurry of tweets from him on Nov. 27, 2016, when he also alleged, "Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California," and accused the media of being seriously biased for not reporting on that. Trump lost those three states to Hillary Clinton, but there has been no indication of voter fraud in those states or any others.

'Fidel Castro is dead!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump echoed news of Fidel Castro's death after Raul Castro announced his brother's death on state television on Nov. 26, 2016.

'I am working hard, even on Thanksgiving, trying to get' Carrier to stay in U.S. (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Great meetings will take place today at Trump Tower' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump: 'Failing NY Times' reports complaints at 'a 15 year high' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) This Trump tweet came a few days after The New York Times' public editor wrote that her office was getting complaints at "five times the normal level." Liz Spayd's column also reported that the newspaper was getting one of its largest influx of letters to the editor "since Sept. 11" -- 15 years ago.

NY Times covers Trump 'inaccurately and with a nasty tone!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump later tweeted that the meeting with the Times was back on and that he was looking forward to it.

Trump cancels meeting with 'failing NY Times' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump pushes for Nigel Farage to be U.K.'s ambassador to U.S. (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) Trump's unusual attempt to pressure the British government into naming Brexit leader Nigel Farage as its ambassador to the United States was quickly shot down by Prime Minister Theresa May's representatives. Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said there was no way Farage would be chosen. Farage, the acting leader of the UK Independence Party, accused May and her Cabinet of living in the past and slowing down the Brexit process.

On his global business interests: 'Only the crooked media makes this a big deal!' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

Trump releases video detailing plans for first 100 days (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) In the video Trump said his agenda "will be based on a simple core principle: putting America first." He reiterated promises for the first 100 days of his term, vowing to negotiate new trade deals -- but notably did not mention his promises to repeal the Affordable Care Act or build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Chuck Schumer is 'far smarter' than Harry Reid (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

'Saturday Night Live' is 'a totally one-sided, biased show' (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter) (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Twitter)