President Donald Trump is telling his top advisers that they're in the White House to "devote ourselves to the national good."
Trump is swearing in his senior White House team during a ceremony in the East Room. He says their work isn't about party or ideology, "it's about serving the American people."
Trump praised his team's talent. But he also joked that if his advisers are not doing their jobs well, "I will let you know."
Vice President Mike Pence joined Trump for the event and carried out the official swearing in.
