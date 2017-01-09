As nine of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks head to Capitol Hill this week to kickoff a series of Senate confirmation hearings, his transition team said Monday they have been “aggressive” in preparing the nominees to be grilled during the grueling question-and-answer sessions.

Trump transition spokesman Sean Spicer, in a Monday morning conference call with reporters, said the nominees have undergone an “aggressive and comprehensive” effort to prepare them for the hours of testimony before lawmakers that start on Tuesday.

“They’re listening, they’re learning, they’re preparing,” Spicer said, adding that the appointees have met with 87 of 100 senators and held a combined 70 hours of mock hearings.

Spicer’s comments came as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrived at Trump Tower shortly after 10:30 a.m. to meet with the president-elect. He did not speak with reporters upon arriving.

McConnell, in a Sunday interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said the confirmation hearings will go on as scheduled, despite calls by Senate Democrats to delay the hearings, citing concerns raised by the Office of Government and Ethics that not all of the appointees have completed their ethics review process.

In a letter to Senate Democrats last week, Walter Shaub Jr., the office’s ethics director, accused Senate Republicans of rushing the confirmation hearings, making it difficult for the office to thoroughly vet each of the nominees up for confirmation this week.

“This schedule has created undue pressure on OGE’s staff and agency ethics officials to rush through these important reviews,” Shaub wrote.

McConnell, on Sunday, accused the office and Democrats of politicizing the confirmation process, and said Republicans “confirmed seven Cabinet appointments the day President Obama was sworn in.”

Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama), and Secretary of Homeland Security nominee John Kelly are scheduled for their confirmation hearings on Tuesday, Spicer said.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson, CIA director nominee Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kansas), Secretary of Education pick Betsy DeVos, and Transportation Secretary nominee Elaine Chao will go before lawmakers.

Thursday’s hearings will focus on Secretary of Defense nominee retired Gen. James Mattis; Ben Carson, Trump’s choice to lead the Housing and Urban Development Agency; and his pick for Commerce Secretary, billionaire New York businessman Wilbur Ross.

Also Monday morning, Trump called actress Meryl Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” in response to her speech at the Golden Globes award show that took aim at the incoming president.

Streep, in accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at Sunday night’s celebrity studded affair in Los Angeles, directed the bulk of her speech at Trump. Without naming him, she cast the president-elect as a “bully,” and criticized his actions toward a disabled New York Times reporter in November 2015.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart,” Streep told the audience. “Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Trump came under fire during the campaign from disability rights groups for what many interpreted as the real estate mogul mocking the disability of reporter Serge F. Kovaleski at a campaign rally where Trump, pretending to be the reporter, spoke in a spastic tone and flailed his arms.

In a series of Monday morning tweets, Trump repeated his long standing defense that he was not attacking Kovaleski’s disability, rather he was impersonating the reporter “groveling” to Trump after he raised questions about a story.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump wrote shortly before 6:30 a.m. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

Streep, who spoke at last year’s Democratic National Convention, was a prominent supporter of Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid.