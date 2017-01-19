WASHINGTON

He began the race as one of 17 Republican presidential candidates, with every one of his rivals vowing he’d never be the nominee. He trailed Hillary Clinton through most of the fall and was declared all but dead by more than one poll forecaster.

Today, Donald Trump, who scored one of the biggest political upsets ever, will be sworn-in as the 45th American president.

The 70-year-old Republican, defeated Clinton in a divisive, bitter campaign. He melded blue-collar unrest about jobs, anger about immigration, and his status as an outsider and a celebrity to defeat Hillary Clinton. Though he won the Electoral College vote — especially by taking Rust Belt states that formerly backed Democrats — he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

He’ll enter office as the least popular president in modern history. The divided electorate, his insult-filled, bombastic style and his selection of cabinet nominees have combined to give Trump the lowest approval rating of any president in the past 40 years.

Forty-four percent of Americans approve of his incoming administration, compared with 51 percent who disapprove, according to a recent Gallup Poll. Gallup found that 44 percent of those surveyed called the potential cabinet members below average or poor. In contrast, only 10 percent of Americans said the same about Obama’s picks ahead of Inauguration Day 2009.

Despite Trump’s low ratings, voters have high expectations of him on some issues. According to an ABC News / Washington Post poll, six in 10 Americans surveyed expect him to do an excellent or good job on the economy and on jobs, and 56 percent expect him to do well in handling terrorism. At the same time, 61 percent lacked confidence in him to make the right decisions for the country’s future.

The Queens billionaire — known before this campaign for his real estate deals, tabloid personal life and a star turn on “The Apprentice,” a reality television show — will move formally into office when he takes the oath in a midday ceremony on what’s predicted to be a rainy day in the nation’s capital. His first address, set for 12:30 p.m. New York time, is expected to be more of a “philosophical document” rather than an outline of policy plans, Trump press secretary Sean Spicer said.

“It’s going to be a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country. He will discuss what it means to be an American and the challenges that we face,” Spicer told reporters, according to reports.

“He’ll talk about infrastructure, education, our manufacturing base,” Spicer continued. “I think it’s going to be less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document, a vision of where he sees the country, the proper role of government, the role of citizens . . . He wants to talk about his vision of where he sees this country going and where we are right now, frankly.”

Back on Election Day, after Hillary Clinton conceded the race, Trump promised that, now that the campaign was over, he’d switch gears and move to bridge the partisan divide.

“I pledge to every citizen of our land, that I will be president for America,” Trump said that night. “For those who have chosen not to support me — and there were a few — I am reaching out to you for your guidance and you help.”

With wire service reports