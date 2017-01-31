On the morning after his firing of an acting attorney general who resisted his travel ban, President Donald Trump voiced anger over what he said was Democratic lawmakers’ delay in confirming his Cabinet nominees.

“When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet!” the president said in a Tuesday morning tweet. “They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn’t work!”

His choice for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), has yet to complete the Senate confirmation process.

Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a holdover from former President Barack Obama’s administration, late Monday. Yates hours earlier had ordered the Justice Department to stop defending Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and also barring entry by refugees, according to the White House.

He named Dana Boente, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, as Yates’ temporary replacement.

On Tuesday morning, Trump insulted Democratic leaders who held a rally Monday night at the Supreme Court.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had said the president’s executive order “undermines our values and is not in support of the oath of office that we take” before her audio cut out.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also was present.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning: “Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!”

A spokesman for Pelosi responded Tuesday: “The mic briefly didn’t work, but this thin-skinned president clearly heard the voices of the more than 250 members of Congress and thousands of others who gathered outside the Supreme Court last night. The president’s immoral executive order is clearly unconstitutional — no matter how many times he tweets or how many administration officials he fires.”

Schumer at a Manhattan news conference Sunday grew teary-eyed as he called the travel and refugee ban, which opponents said amounts to a religious test, “un-American.”