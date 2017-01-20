WASHINGTON

The nation’s top dignitaries descended on the Capitol Friday morning for the inauguration of Donald Trump, who will be sworn-in as the 45th president.

The Obamas and Trumps arrived at the U.S. Capitol around 11 a.m. Friday after an hourlong reception in the Blue Room of the White House. Chants of “USA” could be heard outside.

The families posed for photographs, with Melania Trump offering the Obamas a gift-wrapped Tiffany box, before attending the Blue Room reception. The couples embraced after a bitter campaign, posing for pictures and exchanging pleasantries. They left about an hour later in a motorcade.

A number of dignitaries assembled at the Capitol ahead of the 11:45 a.m. swearing-in ceremony. Trump’s vanquished rival, Hillary Clinton, entered at about 10:20 a.m. with her husband, former President Bill Clinton. Former presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter arrived with their wives, former first ladies Laura Bush and Rosalynn Carter, respectively. Crowds cheered their arrival.

Earlier Friday morning, the Trumps attended a prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Video of Obama on CNN Friday morning showed him leaving a letter to Trump in his Oval Office desk. He told reporters, when asked what his final words for the American people were: “Thank you.”

At the North Portico, Obama offered his congratulations to Trump and asked: “How was church?”

Just hours before his inauguration, Trump, 70, took to Twitter to say: “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!”

The Republican defeated Clinton in a divisive, bitter campaign. He melded together blue-collar unrest about jobs, anger about immigration, and his status as an outsider and a celebrity during the campaign. Though he won the Electoral College vote — especially by taking Rust Belt states that formerly backed Democrats — he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.

Trump enters office as the least popular president in modern history. The divided electorate; his insult-filled, bombastic style; and his selection of Cabinet nominees have combined to give Trump the lowest approval rating of any president in the past 40 years.

As the sun rose Friday morning over Union Station, hundreds of protesters — a mix of labor union members, socialists and Black Lives Matter activists — chanted “No K.K.K., no fascist USA, no Trump!”

The Washington Post reported protesters had slowed or stopped crowds from entering the Mall at several security checkpoints Friday morning, with some clad all in black throwing newspaper boxes and garbage cans into the street and setting them on fire.

Authorities used chemical spray in an attempt to curb the vandalism, The Post reported.

Periodically, Trump supporters working their way toward the inauguration would stop to take photos or shout back at the crowd.

“I consider Donald Trump the most dangerous man to occupy the office,” said Robert Meringolo, the owner of an antique appraisal business who traveled from Albany to join the protesters. “I think he’s shredded all of these values.”

Meringolo held a two-sided sign featuring a photo of Trump alongside infamous dictators on one side and, on the other, a photo of Edvard Munch’s famous expressionist painting “The Scream,” captioned with “Trump’s America.”

Meanwhile, Adam Petrihos, 23, was among the small gathering of Trump supporters watching a protest of thousands at the Navy Memorial with varying degrees of amusement and disgust.

“They’re bad losers,” said the Virginia native. “This day is about coming together for the good of the country. This seems like a bunch of angry people who just hate him.”

Forty-four percent of Americans approve of Trump’s incoming administration, compared with 51 percent who disapprove, according to a recent Gallup Poll. Gallup found that 44 percent of those surveyed called the potential Cabinet members below average or poor. In contrast, only 10 percent of Americans said the same about Obama’s picks ahead of inauguration day 2009.

Despite Trump’s low ratings, voters have high expectations of him on some issues. According to an ABC News / Washington Post poll, 6 in 10 Americans surveyed expect him to do an excellent or good job on the economy and on jobs, and 56 percent expect him to do well in handling terrorism. At the same time, 61 percent lacked confidence in him to make the right decisions for the country’s future.

The Queens billionaire — known before this campaign for his real estate deals, tabloid personal life and a star turn on “The Apprentice,” a reality television show — will move formally into office when he takes the oath in a midday ceremony on what’s predicted to be a rainy day in the nation’s capital. His first address, set for 12:30 p.m., is expected to be more of a “philosophical document” than an outline of policy plans, Trump press secretary Sean Spicer said.

“It’s going to be a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country. He will discuss what it means to be an American and the challenges that we face,” Spicer told reporters, according to reports.

“He’ll talk about infrastructure, education, our manufacturing base,” Spicer continued. “I think it’s going to be less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document, a vision of where he sees the country, the proper role of government, the role of citizens ... He wants to talk about his vision of where he sees this country going and where we are right now, frankly.”

Back on Election Day, after Clinton conceded the race, Trump promised that, with the campaign over, he’d switch gears and move to bridge the partisan divide.

“I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for America,” Trump said that night. “For those who have chosen not to support me — and there were a few — I am reaching out to you for your guidance and your help.”

With Paul LaRocco, Michael Gormley, and wire service reports