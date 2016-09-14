Donald Trump released the results of a recent physical examination and spoke about his health regimen during a Wednesday morning taping of “The Dr. Oz Show” in Manhattan.

The Republican presidential nominee’s hour-long interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, comes as the health of the presidential contenders has come under scrutiny following Sunday’s announcement that Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was grappling with a bout of pneumonia.

In the episode, which will air on Thursday, Trump provided Oz with the results of a physical exam performed last week by his long-time physician Dr. Harold Bornstein of Lenox Hill Hospital, according to the show’s executives.

Details of the examination, were not immediately available but show executives said “as all physicians do when seeing a patient for the first time, Dr. Oz took Mr. Trump through a full review of systems,” including reviewing his hormone levels and cardiovascular health.

Earlier this week, Trump said he planned on releasing the results of his health exam, and Clinton’s campaign has said it plans on releasing additional medical records updating her condition after she abruptly left Sunday’s 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero after feeling dehydrated and overheated.

Clinton has been absent from the campaign trail since Sunday to recover from the respiratory infection that has been diagnosed last Friday, but will resume campaigning on Thursday for a rally in Greensboro, N.C., according to her campaign.

At the show, Trump was joined by his daughter Ivanka to discuss her father’s plans for child care and paid maternity leave and the candidate was also expected to field questions from the audience about health-related policy issues