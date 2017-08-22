WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday night that he had “strongly condemned the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists and the KKK” following the deadly clashes in Charlottesville, Va., and blamed the news media for inaccurate coverage of his remarks.

“I openly called for unity, healing and love,” he told a cheering crowd of supporters at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix also attended by Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump reread the multiple statements he issued after the racially charged clashes on Aug. 12 as those at the Phoenix Convention Center booed the assembled news media.

The president had initially condemned hatred, bigotry and violence on “many sides.” In subsequent remarks he explicitly disavowed white supremacists, but then returned to his original premise that blame should be pinned on both sides — white nationalists and counterprotesters — adding that “very fine people” were among both groups.

“Can it be any better than that? In all fairness,” he asked the rally-goers of his remarks on the Charlottesville unrest.

He mocked what he suggested was whining from the news media: “’It should have been sooner! He’s a racist!’”

At beginning of his remarks, Trump did not mention the bipartisan criticism he faced for his handling of the Charlottesville conflict from senators in his party and corporate executives who resigned from his advisory boards.

Arizona’s Republican U.S. senators John McCain and Jeff Flake have criticized Trump for the remarks and other positions the president has taken. McCain and Flake were not expected at the rally.

Earlier Tuesday, the president greeted border patrol agents and U.S. Marines in Yuma, Ariz. and made his case for funding to construct a wall along the Mexican border.

The Trump administration used the Yuma leg of his trip to prepare for a potential legislative fight over funding for a border wall in a forthcoming spending bill.

A White House official on Tuesday highlighted U.S. Border Patrol statistics showing 126,472 people were apprehended trying to enter the United States without documentation between Jan. 1 and July 31 — a 46 percent increase from the same period in 2016.

The administration has requested $1.6 billion for new and replacement border wall in the fiscal year 2018.

“The president’s message is: We need a strong border and we need strong interior enforcement,” Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told reporters. “What he’s done so far has worked, so we need the funding to make it permanent. We need funding to build a wall.”

Several hundred Trump supporters waited in the sweltering sun for rally, although protesters also turned out for the event, according to local news coverage.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, a Democrat, had urged Trump to postpone his visit following the controversy over his remarks about Charlottesville.

“America is hurting. And it is hurting largely because Trump has doused racial tensions with gasoline,” Stanton wrote in a Washington Post Op-Ed. Stanton wrote that with his planned visit to Phoenix, “I fear the president may be looking to light a match.”

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) told CNN he believed it was inappropriate for the president to come because Phoenix is “where we’ve had a lot of flash points when it comes to issues of race and immigration.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, greeted Trump upon his arrival in Phoenix but did not attend the rally

“There’s no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate & bigotry. The President of the United States should say so,” McCain tweeted after the Charlottesville violence.