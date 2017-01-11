President-elect Donald Trump voiced his anger at U.S. intelligence officials for leaking information to the press, comparing the situation in a Wednesday morning tweet to something out of “Nazi Germany.”

Hours before he was set to hold his first formal news conference as president-elect, Trump tweeted more forceful denials that Russian operatives may have compromising information on him, as alleged in a CNN report, and said opponents were trying to undermine his victory.

As part of a series of tweets, he wrote, “Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

Trump called the CNN report a “total fabrication” and cited Russia’s rejection of the CNN findings that cited unnamed sources.

“Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is “A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.” Very unfair!” Trump wrote.

He added that Russia had nothing with which to blackmail him as president.

“Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA — NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!”

He was expected to address what he was told about Russia in last Friday’s intelligence briefing at the 11 a.m. news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan, but he first expressed his outrage via Twitter.

“I win an election easily, a great ‘movement’ is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state!” Trump wrote.

News outlets have stressed that the information about Trump in the dossiers is unsubstantiated and has not been corroborated by U.S. intelligence.

At the news conference Trump also is expected to outline his plans to keep his private business interests from conflicting with his new public duties.

Trump’s transition aides have said he will field questions on other topics.

“The president-elect will address how he’s handling the transfer of his business to focus on the country and getting Americans back to work for American growth,” Trump transition spokesman Sean Spicer said during a Tuesday conference call with reporters.

The news conference will be Trump’s first since July 27. While Trump has spoken briefly to reporters gathered in the lobby of Trump Tower and at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, those encounters were informal and generally limited to two or three questions.

Trump had originally scheduled a news conference for Dec. 15 to announce his plans to avoid conflicts of interest created by his vast business holdings around the world, but he canceled the appearance days before. Aides at the time told reporters his legal team needed “ample time to implement the proper protocols.”

The president-elect has previously said he will turn over control of his company, The Trump Organization, to his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, but former White House ethics attorneys and good government groups have argued the move does not go far enough in shielding Trump from possible ethical entanglements. They have urged Trump to place his financial holdings in a blind trust, as previous presidents have done.